Apollo makes senior Greater China hire to bolster APAC wealth team

By Carly Lau, reporter | 18 July 2022
Apollo Global Management (Apollo), the alternative asset manager with US$513 billion in AUM, has underscored its ambitions to grow its wealth business across Asia-Pacific with a senior hire covering Greater China. The US-based investment manager has appointed Frank Shen as principal to expand its global wealth business in Greater China. Shen joins from Oaktree Capital, where he was responsible for…

