While US stocks have officially entered correction territory amid concerns over the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management (Goldman Sachs PWM) is urging its U/HNW clients to stick with the world’s biggest economy. Wall Street’s key stock benchmark, the S&P 500, is now down more than 10% compared to its all-time high in February…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]