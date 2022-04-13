Text size

J.P. Morgan PB alts head for Southeast Asia joins US$79B PE firm

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 April 2022
Sueann Yeo

Europe-based PE firm EQT Group has hired a former J.P. Morgan alternatives specialist as director to expand its global private wealth management (PWM) channel to the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Sueann Yeo joined the client relations and capital raising team at EQT Group earlier this week to lead the PWM and family office coverage across the Asia Pacific region….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News