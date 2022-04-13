Europe-based PE firm EQT Group has hired a former J.P. Morgan alternatives specialist as director to expand its global private wealth management (PWM) channel to the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Sueann Yeo joined the client relations and capital raising team at EQT Group earlier this week to lead the PWM and family office coverage across the Asia Pacific region….
J.P. Morgan PB alts head for Southeast Asia joins US$79B PE firm
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 April 2022
