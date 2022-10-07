Pictet WM names CIO and head of DPM for Asia

Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) has appointed a new Asia CIO, who will also oversee the pure-play’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) business in the region. Hugues Rialan, who was previously based in Geneva and had been the CIO of Pictet North America Advisors since 2011, takes up his new role effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Rialan reports to Evelyn Yeo,…