Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) has appointed a new Asia CIO, who will also oversee the pure-play’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) business in the region. Hugues Rialan, who was previously based in Geneva and had been the CIO of Pictet North America Advisors since 2011, takes up his new role effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Rialan reports to Evelyn Yeo,…
Pictet WM names CIO and head of DPM for Asia
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 7 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Pictet WM names new Asia CEO as Tee Fong Seng steps down
28 September 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
12 July 2022
Value Partners names new head of intermediaries for Asia Pacific
7 July 2022
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
5 July 2022
Swiss pure play picks Asia fixed income DPM head from rival
1 June 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
Pictet picks two equity partners from Asia wealth and asset businesses
12 April 2022
Pictet WM adds Asia philanthropy services head to meet rising needs in the region
8 February 2022
Pictet WM North Asia heavyweight resigns
26 January 2022
Exclusive
Pictet WM appoints Asia CIO
19 October 2021