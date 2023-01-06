Exclusive
Text size

UBS GWM Asia sustainable finance head joins Temasek

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 January 2023
Desmond Kuek, UBS GWM

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has lost a senior executive to Singapore’s biggest state company, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Desmond Kuek has joined Temasek Trust, the philanthropy arm established by Temasek, the investment company owned by the Singapore government, in 2017, according to a personal LinkedIn update. UBS confirmed the departure of Kuek, adding that Valerie Lau, head of…

