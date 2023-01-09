Investment teams at Western Asset Management, Pictet Wealth Management, Barings and T. Rowe Price tell Asian Private Banker about their top picks for a defensive fixed-income portfolio for 2023. “2022 has seen an unprecedented bear market for fixed-income investments and extraordinary financial turbulence. However, emerging from the storm, for the first time in decades, valuation for fixed income is attractive,”…
Will 2023 be the year of fixed income?
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Saxo Markets to extend WM products to HK in early 2023
14 November 2022
Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe
8 November 2022
Private clients bet on flexible fixed income amid market woe: T. Rowe Price
2 November 2022
Beyond Chinese high yield: How this US$400bn firm invests in Asian credit
24 October 2022
Exclusive
Former J.P. Morgan PB Asia FICC head resurfaces at family office
12 October 2022
DBS grows wealth income in 2Q22 but fee income slips further
4 August 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Why income strategies are sweeping across private banks’ product shelves
18 July 2022
APB lauds winners of 2022 Asset Management Awards for Excellence
11 July 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer nabs fixed income specialist from Pictet
11 July 2022
Swiss pure play picks Asia fixed income DPM head from rival
1 June 2022
Movers & Shakers – Jan 2022: Private bankers eye larger bonus this year
17 February 2022