Will 2023 be the year of fixed income?

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 January 2023
Karan Talwar, Desmond Soon, Tina Yu, Leonard Kwan

Investment teams at Western Asset Management, Pictet Wealth Management, Barings and T. Rowe Price tell Asian Private Banker about their top picks for a defensive fixed-income portfolio for 2023. “2022 has seen an unprecedented bear market for fixed-income investments and extraordinary financial turbulence. However, emerging from the storm, for the first time in decades, valuation for fixed income is attractive,”…

