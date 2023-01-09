Text size

Leo Wealth nabs senior banker from Pictet WM

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 January 2023

Leo Wealth has appointed a managing director and senior client advisor. Vivian Hu started at her new firm on 3 January, moving from Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) where she was vice president, private banker with the Swiss pure-player. She will be based in Hong Kong. Hu will work closely with Leo Wealth’s global network, including the tax and planning…

