Leo Wealth has appointed a managing director and senior client advisor. Vivian Hu started at her new firm on 3 January, moving from Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) where she was vice president, private banker with the Swiss pure-player. She will be based in Hong Kong. Hu will work closely with Leo Wealth’s global network, including the tax and planning…
Leo Wealth nabs senior banker from Pictet WM
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 January 2023
