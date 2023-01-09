BlackRock has named new head of wealth for Asia Pacific, to better serve its partnerships with wealth management, retail banking and private banking clients. James Rady, with more than 15 years’ experience at the American asset manager, was named for this role. At BlackRock, Rady has taken leadership roles across strategy, corporate development, finance and audit in London, San Francisco,…
BlackRock names APAC head of wealth
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 9 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
T. Rowe Price names head of APAC distribution
26 October 2022
BNP Paribas WM names APAC credit head
17 October 2022
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB makes APAC leadership changes with new head
12 October 2022
BlackRock makes senior appointments to bolster APAC offerings
26 September 2022
BlackRock appoints Southeast Asia head of wealth
29 August 2022
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
8 August 2022
Exclusive
Apollo makes senior Greater China hire to bolster APAC wealth team
18 July 2022
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
12 July 2022
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
5 July 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
29 April 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB names new APAC CIO
22 February 2022