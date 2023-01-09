Text size

BlackRock names APAC head of wealth

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 9 January 2023

BlackRock has named new head of wealth for Asia Pacific, to better serve its partnerships with wealth management, retail banking and private banking clients. James Rady, with more than 15 years’ experience at the American asset manager, was named for this role. At BlackRock, Rady has taken leadership roles across strategy, corporate development, finance and audit in London, San Francisco,…

