Exclusive
Text size

€248B AM calls on oil and gas companies to make “real change”

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 January 2023
Eric Pedersen, Nordea AM

Nordea Asset Management (Nordea AM) is looking hard to find an oil and gas producer that its clients could hold in their portfolios, but none have committed to stopping petroleum exploration, said Eric Pedersen, the Nordic firm’s head of responsible investment. While the scope of financial materiality is widening day by day, there will be periods where the financial and…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News