UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) and Capital Group have partnered to distribute a multi-sector income strategy exclusively to Hong Kong wealth clients. The Capital Group Multi-Sector Income strategy (MSI) combines four key fixed income sectors with distinctive income characteristics – investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market bonds and securitised credit – in a single portfolio, offering the…
UBS GWM aims exclusive multi-sector income strategy at Hong Kong clients
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 10 January 2023
