China‘s abrupt re-opening is adding to near-term headwinds, but the subsequent recovery may come earlier, according to Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) and Morgan Stanley’s latest analysis. While there were signs of an economic rebound in Q3 last year, most Chinese data show continued weakness, possibly linked to tightened COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th Congress in October,…
China’s growth story stays despite short-term pain: Pictet, Morgan Stanley
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 January 2023
