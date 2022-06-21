We deliver institutional calibre to the individual investor: David Levi of Brookfield Oaktree WS

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions seeks to offer global HNWI clients a suite of income-focused alternative investment products, by marrying the strength and expertise of Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Management. A single team centred around wealth management, Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions was established in 2019 under a strategic partnership between Brookfield AM (with US$725 billion in AUM) and Oaktree…