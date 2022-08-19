When Credit Suisse established itself in Australia and brought the platform of the group to its onshore clients, it immediately resonated because the established model for advising private clients in Australia used to be very much broker-driven, with a particular concentration on local equities. No one else did that in Australia “When we set up an onshore presence in Australia…
How we shook up Australia’s onshore PB model: Michael Marr of Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
No-one has replicated our ‘one bank’ success: Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli
18 July 2022
Banks can and do emerge from a crisis: Benjamin Cavalli of Credit Suisse
12 July 2022
Client-centric from the start: Alison Law on the service model of Hang Seng PB
4 July 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – “We do not rely purely on track records”: Tan Jun Lin of Credit Suisse
6 April 2022
Credit Suisse APAC WM sees US$3.2 billion net outflows in 4Q21, net revenue down 32% YoY
10 February 2022
Credit Suisse makes two key appointments in Japan
10 December 2021
Exclusive
Credit Suisse forays into onshore Thailand with DPM offering, bolsters Thai franchise with two hires
8 December 2021
Credit Suisse appoints new market leader for the Philippines
15 November 2021
Credit Suisse adds to Philippines, Thai teams; loses Malaysia heavyweight
6 October 2021
Credit Suisse appoints three Deutsche Bank veterans
30 August 2021