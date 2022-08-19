The US market has been anything but dull of late. But even if — following better-than-expected 2Q22 earnings — the market finds more support in the near term, RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) believes that investors should stay vigilant and maintain a neutral exposure to US equities. RBC WM recommends holding a market weight (neutral) exposure to US equities, as…
Too soon to be overweight US stocks: RBC Wealth Management
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 August 2022
