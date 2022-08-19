Exclusive
Text size

Premium Pickers – We are selective on this “trendy” asset class: Morgan Stanley PWM

By Daniel Shane, editor | 19 August 2022

Compared to some of its industry peers, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia (Morgan Stanley PWM Asia) is taking a more cautious approach to semi-liquid alternatives, noting that the trade has become “crowded” as investors seek to hedge their portfolios against inflation. The New York-based private bank, which had AUM of US$162 billion in Asia in 2021, highlighted that its…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News