Julius Baer loses veteran NRI banker

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 August 2022
Julius Baer adds ex-ABN AMRO banker in Singapore

A veteran non-resident Indian (NRI) banker has departed Julius Baer, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Rupesh Singh, Singapore-based managing director senior advisor and team head for NRI, has left the bank after more than eight years. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) record of licences shows Singh’s licence is no longer registered with Julius Baer. Singh has worked in banking…

