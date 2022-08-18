Text size

Hedge funds are lone bright spot in 24.5% drop of Hong Kong fund market in 2Q22

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 18 August 2022

Bond funds in Hong Kong saw a 28.8% YoY drop in net asset value (NAV) in 2Q22 while equity funds suffered outflows of 27% YoY, according to a report by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). All major asset classes recorded losses in 2Q22 on account of the sell-off in China’s high-yield bond market and the volatility of…

