This week: Middle East and Africa bonds offer diversification option for Asian home bias: Standard Chartered; Pictet WM sees lower returns in real assets and private assets; Policy rate cut unlikely to revive Chinese economy: BNP Paribas Middle East and Africa bonds offer diversification option for Asian home bias: Standard Chartered Standard Chartered Wealth Management believes that markets in the…
CIO Weekly – Tired of China and Asia? Try this asset class in the Middle East: Manpreet Gill of Standard Chartered WM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 18 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
StanChart appoints new CIO for Africa, Middle East & Europe
15 August 2022
CIO Weekly – Time to buy equities? Not so fast: Standard Chartered’s Daniel Lam
7 July 2022
There’s more to Asia credit than China real estate: T. Rowe Price
7 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity
19 May 2022
CIO Weekly – The worst for China and RMB is behind us: Jason Liu of Deutsche Bank IPB
5 May 2022
CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets
14 April 2022
CIO Weekly – China and Japan equities as volatility hedge: Thomas Taw of iShares by BlackRock
7 April 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – The usual policy playbook in China is no longer working: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
18 November 2021
Exclusive
Bank of East Asia picks head of private banking from UBS
7 October 2021
Exclusive
Bank of East Asia PB picks market head from Morgan Stanley
5 October 2021
Exclusive
Markets have fallen to a point where we are getting paid fairly for the risk: Manpreet Gill of StanChart WM
20 August 2021