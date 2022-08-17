Text size

UBS sets up dedicated team for private clients with up to US$5m in assets

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 17 August 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has announced the launch of a dedicated team to deliver tailored solutions to private clients that have between US$1 million to US$5 million in invested assets. The Private Clients team has about 60 front-to-bank staff fully dedicated to this client segment — including client advisors, specialists and the wealth concierge team. “We have built…

