The mega trends driving outperformance? Credit Suisse spots three

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 17 August 2022
Kum Soek Ching, Credit Suisse

Since launching in 2017, Credit Suisse’s super trends, focused on long-term societal trends, have generated absolute returns of about 62% year-to-date, outperforming the MSCI World Index by 10%, according to Kum Soek Ching. Speaking to Asian Private Banker on the side-lines of the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference, the head of Southeast Asia research for wealth management, noted that among…

