UBS GWM hires head of philanthropy services for Greater China

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 August 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management has appointed a head of philanthropy services for Hong Kong and Greater China, according to an internal announcement seen by Asian Private Banker. Geng Ming joined the Swiss lender this week. She reports to Tom Hall, head of social impact & philanthropy services, with local supervision by Christina Tung, head of A&S client services. She will…

