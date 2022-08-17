Wearing a PhD hat as a college professor while being the CIO of the Modular Blockchain Fund gives Daniel Liebau a unique vantage point to explain to Asian Private Banker what the risks and challenges are of blockchain technology and where the investment potential lies for U/HNWIs. The Modular Blockchain Fund offers a long-only investment opportunity in liquid cryptocurrencies. Interestingly,…
ESG crypto or Asia? This asset manager runs both
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 17 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Exclusive
Pandemic hones focus of family offices on alternatives: US$600B investment manager
6 July 2022
Exclusive
What meltdown? Why blockchain and crypto could still find favour with U/HNWIs
26 May 2022
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
3 May 2022
Pictet picks two equity partners from Asia wealth and asset businesses
12 April 2022
Exclusive
US$425B Chinese asset manager seeks to launch Singapore unit
31 March 2022
Exclusive
Crypto unlikely to go mainstream with PBs despite interest from wealthy clients
17 March 2022
Exclusive
Singapore boutique woos family offices with new crypto hedge fund
11 March 2022
US$30B independent asset manager opens shop in Dubai
24 February 2022
Exclusive
Crypto or gold? This US$1B multi-family office picks both
7 February 2022