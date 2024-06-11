Julius Baer expands global NRI team in Dubai with UBS, JP Morgan hires

Julius Baer has made two senior hires from UBS and JP Morgan to its global Non-Resident Indians (NRI) team in Dubai, as part of the bank’s growth ambitions in a market that has seen an influx of wealth. Sanjay Advani joined the bank from UBS as team head for global NRI Dubai, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday….

