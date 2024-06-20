Thai private banks are ramping up their allocations to private markets products amid recent poor performance in the domestic equity and bond markets. Increased allocations to global and alternative assets strengthen portfolios with diversification and uncorrelated returns, Thai private bank leaders pointed out, but also require increasing client education about an asset class still considered high-risk in Thailand. These are…
Thai wealth managers target private markets and int’l collaborations
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]