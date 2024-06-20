Exclusive
Thai wealth managers target private markets and int’l collaborations

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 20 June 2024
Bangkok, Thailand. 20 June 2024. Thai Private Banking Leaders Conversations 2024. Left to right: Daniel Shane, APB; Poramin Chantanusat, Siam Commercial Bank; Narit Kosalathip, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities; Petcharat Yingchatchaval, Kasikornbank

Thai private banks are ramping up their allocations to private markets products amid recent poor performance in the domestic equity and bond markets. Increased allocations to global and alternative assets strengthen portfolios with diversification and uncorrelated returns, Thai private bank leaders pointed out, but also require increasing client education about an asset class still considered high-risk in Thailand. These are…

