Hong Kong IAM strengthens investment offerings with senior hires

Hong Kong-headquartered IAM Blackhorn Wealth Management has strengthened its investment offerings with the recruitment of several senior professionals, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Simon Chiu has been appointed as managing director, investment manager, for Blackhorn, according to people familiar with the matter. Chiu previously worked for Chinese firm Guotai Junan Assets Limited as CEO and board of directors for nine years….

