UBS expands Middle East presence with Abu Dhabi office

By Stephanie Li | 16 October 2025
Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, UAE

UBS has opened a new advisory office in Abu Dhabi, marking the Swiss giant’s second location in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside its existing Dubai operation. The move comes as the Swiss bank seeks to expand its footprint in one of the world’s fastest growing finance and wealth hubs to better serve the growing number of ultra high net…

