Federated Hermes eyes Asia wealth gains with family office push

Identifying family offices as a “massive opportunity,” US asset management giant Federated Hermes aims to deepen its presence in Asia’s wealth space with diversified offerings beyond its expertise in liquidity solutions. “We are very bullish on Asia and really excited about continuing to expand our business in the region,” said Paul Uhlman, global head of distribution at Federated Hermes. Uhlman,…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Bank of Singapore brings PIMCO’s flagship hedge fund for wealth clients
3 October 2025
Can asset-backed lending rise above the crowded alts market?
1 September 2025
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Pure play vs universal vs retail-linked – the better fit for RMs?
11 August 2025
Dubai bling a wealth magnet for NRI millionaires: Deutsche Bank PB
17 June 2025
US$40tn opportunity? Apollo reveals next big thing for private credit
27 March 2025
UOB Private Bank’s North Asia market head leaves in less than two years
12 March 2025
J.P. Morgan AM boosts high net worth capability in Australia with new hire
11 February 2025
HSBC expands onshore India presence with new GIFT City office
22 January 2025
APAC billionaire wealth flattens as China loses nearly 100 billionaires – UBS report
5 December 2024
Indosuez Wealth Management names new Asia CEO
4 December 2024
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM Asia alts head exits, following BoS and Citi departures
18 November 2024
“It’s been a journey for us”: How DWS is charging up its crypto game
7 November 2024