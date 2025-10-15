Exclusive
Text size

US$275bn asset manager banks on local know-how in Asia

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 15 October 2025
Salman Haider, Eastspring Investments

Eastspring Investments is sharpening its focus on Asia’s booming wealth market, believing its local expertise will give it an edge as client interest in local investment solutions picks up and US market exceptionalism fades. “Priority number one is we intend to continue doubling down and focusing on building our core channels. That means making sure that we are strengthening and…

