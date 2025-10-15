WRISE, CTF Life Bermuda team up on legacy planning for private clients

Singaporean independent wealth manager WRISE Group has partnered with CTF Life Bermuda to deliver integrated wealth management and legacy planning solutions for clients. In this strategic partnership, WRISE will use CTF Life Bermuda’s solutions to provide tailored strategies addressing the global integrated wealth, health, and legacy planning needs of clients, the wealth manager announced in a statement on Wednesday. This…
