UBS GWM wants to be the go-to bank for new economy entrepreneurs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 May 2022
LH Koh and Binnie Wong, UBS GWM

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) is hoping that it can become a leader in driving synergies between investors and new economy companies on the back of its one-bank strategy and its sizeable global family office and UHNW client base. UBS GWM late last year set up a dedicated team — the New Economy Team (NET) — to focus on trends…

