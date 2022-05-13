Private banks and asset managers in Asia-Pacific are adding exposure to dividend-paying equities, private credit and US dollars as they seek to make portfolios more diversified and less sensitive to inflation amid volatile markets. Global equity and bond markets have been pummelled in the opening months of 2022 by surging inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical strife, prompting investors to…
Three ways private banks are defending clients against inflation
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 May 2022
