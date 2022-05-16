Bank of Singapore has appointed a former Citi banker as team head for the Middle East and Africa, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Dubai, Deepu Joseph joined Bank of Singapore in early May. In his new role, he will be serving the bank’s key South Asian diaspora client base in the Middle East and Africa. Joseph was most…
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 May 2022
