How real estate can fortify your portfolio against inflation: Henry Chui of Nuveen

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 June 2022

Real estate investment will be the new income play for investors who have been hunting for fresh sources of yield in an inflationary environment, asserts Henry Chui. The head of private wealth APAC at Nuveen, the US$1.2 trillion investment manager, told Asian Private Banker that “real estate has been a resilient asset class in an inflationary environment because it simply…

