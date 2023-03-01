ESG education top priority for Singapore’s regulators

Singapore’s regulators have their sights set on ESG education in 2023, two regulation experts from Synpulse Management Consulting told Asian Private Banker. Associate partners at Synpulse, Gregory Achache and Anu Meha, set out the regulatory trends to watch in Singapore in 2023, including ESG education, virtual assets, AML and financial crime, and talent development. ESG education Achache explained how Singapore’s…