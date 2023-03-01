Exclusive
ESG education top priority for Singapore’s regulators

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 March 2023

Singapore’s regulators have their sights set on ESG education in 2023, two regulation experts from Synpulse Management Consulting told Asian Private Banker. Associate partners at Synpulse, Gregory Achache and Anu Meha, set out the regulatory trends to watch in Singapore in 2023, including ESG education, virtual assets, AML and financial crime, and talent development. ESG education Achache explained how Singapore’s…

