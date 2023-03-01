RBC Wealth Management has made new hires in Asia to bolster its investment solutions and product capabilities. Tan Yuh Harn joined RBC Wealth Management in January as managing director, head of Discretionary Portfolio Management and UHNW solutions. Based in Singapore, he reports to Juan Aronna, head of Investment Solutions & Products, Asia. Prior to joining RBC Wealth Management, he was…
RBC Wealth Management makes key hires in Asia to bolster investment solutions
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 March 2023
