Wellington Management adds education, ESG funds for Singapore clients

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 1 March 2023

Wellington Management has launched three new actively managed funds for HNW clients in Singapore. The US$1.1 trillion asset manager’s new funds target education, companies with strong brand names, and sustainability, respectively, and will be available to retail investors in Singapore, targeted at HNWI and the mass affluent. “We are looking forward to expanding our offering of actively managed funds as…

