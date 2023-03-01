Julius Baer has appointed a group head for Greater China, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in Hong Kong, Salina Cheung has taken on the new role today. She will report to David Shick, head of private banking Greater China and branch manager Hong Kong. In her new role, she will focus on leading and expanding the team to further…
Julius Baer appoints group head for Greater China
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 March 2023
