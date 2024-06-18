Singapore ramps up AML efforts while Hong Kong enhances ETFs

Singapore is increasing its scrutiny of the private wealth sector, including ramping up its anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s regulators have turned their attention to enhancing ETFs, an asset class that has a market capitalisation significantly below that of other jurisdictions. In this edition of Regulation Focus, Asian Private Banker spoke to wealth industry experts from various backgrounds…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]