Singapore is increasing its scrutiny of the private wealth sector, including ramping up its anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s regulators have turned their attention to enhancing ETFs, an asset class that has a market capitalisation significantly below that of other jurisdictions. In this edition of Regulation Focus, Asian Private Banker spoke to wealth industry experts from various backgrounds…
Singapore ramps up AML efforts while Hong Kong enhances ETFs
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]