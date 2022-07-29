Standard Chartered posted robust earnings in 2Q2022, as a strong financial markets performance helped to offset a weaker showing in its wealth management segment. The Asia-focused bank said on Friday that its underlying profit before tax for the period rose 7% to US$1.32 billion, while operating income for the period gained 6% US$3.93 billion. For the first half, operating income…
StanChart posts strong 2Q2022 earnings despite wealth management struggles
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 29 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022
Exclusive
Something is brewing at StanChart’s wealth management business
3 May 2022
What’s behind dismal 1Q22 earnings of private banks?
3 May 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Which private banks had the best 2021 earnings growth in Asia?
1 March 2022
WM business profit jump a bright spot in StanChart FY21 results
17 February 2022
DBS posts larger 3Q21 net profit, with second highest fee income on record
5 November 2021
StanChart posts muted 3Q21 performance with drop in consumer unit pre-tax profit
2 November 2021
UBS GWM posts highest ever 3Q profit in APAC despite net outflows in region
26 October 2021
Exclusive
1H21 bank earnings: momentum in AUM growth persists as many witness record-breaking profits
19 August 2021
StanChart 1H21 pretax profit up 37% to US$2.7B, with record performance in WM
3 August 2021
HSBC 1H21 wealth business sees strong growth in Asia, with client base expanding 7% and revenue up 26% YoY
2 August 2021