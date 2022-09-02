Exclusive
Text size

Suffering from China HY? Here are some other Asia bond options

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 2 September 2022
Image by John Salvino on Unsplash

If you are tired of timing Chinese equities and still nursing the wounds from your misadventure with China property bonds, asset managers and wealth managers believe that an attractive opportunity for diversification and decent returns is presented by China government bonds and Asian investment grade (IG) corporate bonds. The end of an era “The China high-yield (HY) property crisis has…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News