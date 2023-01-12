Text size

UBP sees economic recession as major concern in 2023

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 12 January 2023

Inflation captured everyone’s attention in 2022, but UBP believes this risk will recede this year, Norman Villamin, Chief Investment Officer Wealth Management, of UBP, said in a webinar for the media on Thursday (January 12). “That’s going to be replaced by concerns about economic growth [pressure] and recession that we expect in both the US and Europe, as well as…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News