UBS makes two senior appointments in Global Family and Institutional Wealth

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has made two senior appointments to Global Family and Institutional Wealth (GFIW), according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Desiree Lam re-joined the Swiss bank in mid-August as market team head for GFIW, replacing Bryce Wan, who exited UBS in June this year. Lam first joined UBS from Goldman Sachs in 2013,…