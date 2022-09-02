Text size

UBS makes two senior appointments in Global Family and Institutional Wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 September 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has made two senior appointments to Global Family and Institutional Wealth (GFIW), according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Desiree Lam re-joined the Swiss bank in mid-August as market team head for GFIW, replacing Bryce Wan, who exited UBS in June this year. Lam first joined UBS from Goldman Sachs in 2013,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News