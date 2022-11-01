Citi opened its first Citi Global Wealth (CGW) centre in Kowloon – one of the fastest-developing districts in Hong Kong – on Tuesday. Located at K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside, the CGW centre will mainly serve the bank’s private banking and HNW customers that come under its Citigold Private Client segment. “As a top-three wealth manager in Asia, we are well-positioned…
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 November 2022
