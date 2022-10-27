Text size

Credit Suisse unveils latest revamp as pressure mounts on WM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 October 2022
Credit Suisse Group HQ, Zurich

Credit Suisse announced a major overhaul of its business including the sale of its securitised products business and the revival of its CS First Boston investment banking brand, as the Swiss bank’s wealth management business reported shrinking profits and client outflows. The bank, whose business in the past two years has been rocked by the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News