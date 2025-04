The team head of DBS Vickers Securities Wealth Management Thailand has left the bank, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Somkanya Nakpetch departed the Thai wealth management arm of the Singapore-based bank based on a mutual separation agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. Nakpetch has been with the firm for over a decade, covering onshore wealth management clients through…

