How Credit Suisse collapse will impact China’s wealth landscape

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 22 March 2023
Photo by Li Jiangang on Unsplash

Chinese banks and wealth managers could struggle to take advantage of capital flowing into Asia amid the volatile events in Europe and the US, including the Credit Suisse-UBS merger, according to industry insiders speaking to Asian Private Banker. Meanwhile, questions now surround Credit Suisse’s onshore China venture, as foreign bank’s onshore operations could now face greater scrutiny. Recent events at…

