Neuberger Berman looks to crack China wealth market with first fund launch

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 22 March 2023

Neuberger Berman has launched its first China fund after enjoying robust demand from investors, as it joins a growing list of asset managers seeking to crack the country’s wealth market. The launch comes after the US investment group obtained its Fund Management Company (FMC) licence in China late last year. The One Year Fixed Income Securities Investment Fund (路博邁護航一年持有期債券型證券投資基金), has…

