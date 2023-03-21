Exclusive
Hong Kong watchdog gearing up to overhaul digital assets

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 March 2023

It is no secret that the world of digital assets has been tumultuous over the past 12 months. It is in this light that market participants, professionals, and government officials alike, gathered at the Web3 Investment Summit on 20 March in Hong Kong, to discuss the future of Web3 investing for wealth clients. “From a market development perspective, we are…

