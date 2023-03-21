China Tonghai Asset Management (formerly Quam Asset Management) has named a new CEO to lead its wealth management business. Owned by Hong Kong-listed China Tonghai International Financial Ltd, the Chinese asset manager has appointed Christopher Tang as CEO, effective March 1. Tang is the owner of SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery, which has 4 shops in shopping malls in Hong…
Chinese asset manager appoints art gallery owner as CEO
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 21 March 2023
