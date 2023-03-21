Text size

Hong Kong wealth manager names new COO

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 March 2023

Hong Kong-based independent wealth manager 3 Capital Partners appointed a new COO and general counsel on Tuesday. Jonathan Shelley was appointed as the wealth manager’s COO and general counsel, and will be responsible for executing the company’s business strategy, overseeing operations and legal and compliance functions, as well as streamlining systems and processes to accelerate growth across Asia. Shelley described…

